Santa Barbara Zoo invites public to vote on a name for new baby giraffe

(December 6, 2023) Santa Barbara, CA – The public is invited to help the Santa Barbara Zoo choose a name for the new female giraffe calf that was born last month. The Santa Barbara Zoo staff have narrowed the names down to two contenders to choose from:

Malia – selected to honor this calf’s parents, Michael & Adia. Malia has multiple origins and many meanings, including translating to “queen” in Swahili.

Indira – selected to honor a Santa Barbara Zoo docent who has volunteered for the Zoo for more than 20 years.

Voting is now open, and the public is encouraged to participate in selecting the new calf’s name by clicking here: https://form.jotform.com/233385576339165. Poll closes at midnight on Sunday, December 10.

The new calf is growing and thriving, and now regularly spending time in the giraffe habitat with the rest of the herd. The new calf is generously sponsored by Premier Foster Feeders Nora McNeely Hurley & Michael Hurley, and Adia is sponsored in loving memory of Polly Blackburn. For information on how to support the giraffe herd, click here.