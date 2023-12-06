Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara Zoo invites public to vote on a name for new baby giraffe

Courtesy of the Santa Barbara Zoo
By
Published 3:30 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Zoo is inviting the public to vote on one of two name options for a baby giraffe calf born last month: Malia or Indira.

The zoo provided more information in the following press release:

(December 6, 2023) Santa Barbara, CA – The public is invited to help the Santa Barbara Zoo choose a name for the new female giraffe calf that was born last month. The Santa Barbara Zoo staff have narrowed the names down to two contenders to choose from:

  • Malia – selected to honor this calf’s parents, Michael & Adia. Malia has multiple origins and many meanings, including translating to “queen” in Swahili. 
  • Indira – selected to honor a Santa Barbara Zoo docent who has volunteered for the Zoo for more than 20 years. 

Voting is now open, and the public is encouraged to participate in selecting the new calf’s name by clicking here: https://form.jotform.com/233385576339165. Poll closes at midnight on Sunday, December 10.

The new calf is growing and thriving, and now regularly spending time in the giraffe habitat with the rest of the herd. The new calf is generously sponsored by Premier Foster Feeders Nora McNeely Hurley & Michael Hurley, and Adia is sponsored in loving memory of Polly Blackburn. For information on how to support the giraffe herd, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
Santa Barbara
santa barbara zoo

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Channel 3-12

Email the News Channel 3-12 Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content