Light Up A Life helps people remember loved ones during the holidays

MONTECITO, Calif. – Another light up a light ceremony is taking place in Montecito.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is hosting its 40th annual ceremony of light love remembrance and unity at the Montecito Upper Village Green.

People buy stars in memory of loved ones to hang where they want on the tree.

Montecito firefighters brought out a ladder to help place some of the stars near the top.

There are a couple more ceremonies coming up this week in Goleta and Carpinteria.

For more information visit https://hospiceofsb.org.

