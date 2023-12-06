Goleta encourages residents to shop local during holidays with new online city business directory
GOLETA, Calif. – The City of Goleta is encouraging residents to shop local this holiday season with a new online city business directory: GoodLandGoodShopping.com.
The city provided more on this in the following press release:
GOLETA, CA, December 6, 2023 – During the busiest shopping time of the year, the City of Goleta is encouraging you to think local first when shopping, dining, or purchasing services. Go to Goleta's new online business directory GoodLandGoodShopping.com and check out the more than 800 Goleta businesses that are listed.
The City is promoting this great new resource especially during the holiday season. Look for the GoodLandGoodShopping signs and light post banners around town and watch our video promo:
The directory includes the business name, address, phone number, website, and hours of the businesses.
If you are a business located in the City of Goleta with a business license, you are automatically included on the website. You can customize your free listing by going to GoodLandGoodShopping.com and adding details such as: logo, social media links, promotions, photo galleries, and more. City staff will review and approve the listing before it is published.
Thank you in advance for shopping Goleta and supporting our local economy!