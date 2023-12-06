Goleta encourages residents to shop local during holidays with new online city business directory

GOLETA, Calif. – The City of Goleta is encouraging residents to shop local this holiday season with a new online city business directory: GoodLandGoodShopping.com.

The city provided more on this in the following press release:

GOLETA, CA, December 6, 2023 – During the busiest shopping time of the year, the City of Goleta is encouraging you to think local first when shopping, dining, or purchasing services. Go to Goleta's new online business directory GoodLandGoodShopping.com and check out the more than 800 Goleta businesses that are listed. The City is promoting this great new resource especially during the holiday season. Look for the GoodLandGoodShopping signs and light post banners around town and watch our video promo: