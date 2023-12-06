Former Goleta Library director recognized with Goleta’s Finest Award

GOLETA, Calif. – The City of Goleta recognized Allison Gray, the former Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Library director, with a Goleta's Finest Award.

The city provided more information in the following press release:

Congratulations to our former Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Library Director Allison Gray, who was recognized with a Goleta’s Finest Award on her birthday. A formal celebration was held at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara this past Friday night, December 1st, to honor remarkable individuals whose contributions have enhanced the Goleta community.

During her acceptance speech, Allison credited her mother, a former librarian, for igniting her passion to pursue a career in library services. She also recalled the moment she understood the importance of public libraries while working at a library in New York near the World Trade Center following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. At the awards ceremony Allison was recognized for her remarkable 37-year career in library services, 15 of those which were served at the Goleta Valley Library.

The awards write up stated, “Throughout her tenure, Allison’s commitment was evident in her initiation of innovative programs for families and children. Her vast experience and persistent dedication were instrumental in guiding the Goleta Valley Library System through the challenging COVID-19 closures, ensuring that the community continued to have access to essential library services. The Goleta community extends its heartfelt gratitude to Ms. Gray for her years of selfless service.”

The Goleta’s Finest Award is a 73-year tradition. Congratulations to all of this year’s award recipients (listed below) and thank you to the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce for putting on this wonderful event.

The 2023 Goleta’s Finest Award Recipients are: