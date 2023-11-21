City of Goleta has 10 spots left in LEAD Community Academy

GOLETA, Calif. – The City of Goleta is inviting residents of Santa Barbara County to join its upcoming LEAD Goleta Community Academy, offering a unique opportunity to connect, learn, and engage in shaping the city's future.

With only ten spots remaining, interested individuals are encouraged to apply promptly for this immersive six-week program.

Goleta city officials released the following press release:

GOLETA, CA, November 21, 2023 – The City’s LEAD Goleta Community Academy has ten spots left and we encourage you to take a few minutes now and sign up to be part of this unique, eye-opening experience. See for yourself all that you will get to do by watching this recap video of the Spring 2023 LEAD Goleta Academy class. It all starts on January 11, 2024, and takes place every Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. for six consecutive weeks, culminating in a graduation ceremony on February 15, 2024. Whatever draws you to sign up, you won’t regret being a part of this Academy.

The bilingual class is limited to 30 participants. You must be able to attend all six classes to participate. Priority is given to Goleta residents, but the program is open to any resident of Santa Barbara County. We strongly encourage students to apply. Don’t wait, apply here. This will be the second time that LEAD Goleta will be offered in Spanish. To access the application in Spanish, click here.

LEAD stands for Lead, Empower, Advocate and Discuss. Participants walk away from this Academy feeling more connected to the City, with a deeper understanding of how to get involved in shaping the future of Goleta – whether it’s staying informed, volunteering, applying for a Board or Commission, or even running for City Council.

Spring 2023 LEAD Goleta graduate Melissa Villa said, “The experience was so informative, engaging, and wonderful. It really has opened doors for me in ways in which I can be involved and show up as an advocate for the community.”

Lynn Darnton, another Spring 2023 LEAD Goleta graduate said, “This was an extraordinary opportunity to learn about the City and all of the ins and outs. It was great to meet so many people who work at the City, learn about what they do and how to contact them. By the end of the course, you really understand the City.”

Every class is special and we can’t wait to meet the upcoming 2024 LEAD Goleta class and learn together.

Learn more about LEAD Goleta and sign up at www.CityofGoleta.org/LEADGoleta. For questions, please email Kelly Hoover, Community Relations Manager, at PIO@cityofgoleta.org.