Santa Barbara - South County

Ribbon cutting ceremony in Goleta ushers in new Neighborhood Navigation Center for locals experiencing homelessness

Mina Wahab
By
Updated
today at 2:03 pm
Published 1:46 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A ribbon cutting ceremony took place at Christ Lutheran Church in Goleta on Monday morning to celebrate the start of a new weekly program to help the local unhoused community.

This is a partnership between the church, the city of Goleta, Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation (SBACT) and several non profits and government agencies.

Each week, locals experiencing homelessness can come to the new Neighborhood Navigation Center to get the resources they need to get back on their feet.

This center will provide free meals and behavioral wellness and healthcare services.

Event organizers said they hope that it will help people take steps towards securing housing.

The Neighborhood Navigation Center is open every Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting Monday.

This is a pilot program slated to run through June of 2024.

The other Neighborhood Navigation Centers are open on the following dates:

  • Carrillo/Castillo Commuter Lot: Tuesdays 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • SB Rescue Mission: Wednesdays 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.
  • Alameda Park: Thursdays 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

