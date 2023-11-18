Skip to Content
Lumen fiber outage affecting business lines in Santa Barbara County

Published 11:41 am

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, business lines throughout the county are being affected due to a lumen fiber outage in Los Angeles.

SB County Sheriff's say, since Saturday morning incoming and outgoing business lines are down, meaning no calls can be received or made from county phones.

The lumen fiber cut is affecting all customers between Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, says the SB Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County's Office of Emergency Management, 911 lines are not affected by the downed business lines and are also available for non-emergency's. Online reporting is also another option.

