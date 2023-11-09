The Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County receives grant funding for 3D printed affordable home

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County (HTF) announced it is receiving a $575,000 grant for a 3D printed affordable home project.

The aim of the 3D printed home is to show how modern robotics construction technology minimizes the time it takes to build affordable housing and inspire the use of sustainable climate resilient and fire resistant building materials.

Organizers said this grant was made possible through a combination from the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative and the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG). The Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative provided $200,000 while the SBCAG provided $375,000.

According to the HTF, "The home will be developed on property owned by Cambridge Drive Community Church located at 550 Cambridge Drive in Goleta, CA. As co-sponsor of the 3D printed home project, Cambridge Drive Community Church has a strong history of supporting affordable housing. The church will own the home when completed and it will be leased to Transition Home, a local housing provider, to provide permanent housing for a formerly homeless family."