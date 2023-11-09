Goleta City Council distributes Gold Cards to more than 70 United Boys and Girls Club members

GOLETA, Calif. – The Goleta City Council awarded more than 70 United Boys and Girls club members prestigious Gold Cards recognizing members for their excellent attendance records.

Michael Baker, CEO of the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County said, "Over 50 years of studies and data have proven that the magic number, 105 days of attendance, makes Boys and Girls Club members twice as likely to graduate high school on time and twice as likely to lead a healthy lifestyle.”

This year was the highest number of Gold Cards handed out at the Goleta Council meeting.

Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte said, "It was wonderful to see the largest number of Boys and Girls Club recipients yet at City Hall, and we are very proud to have celebrated this amazing accomplishment with the students and their loved ones.”