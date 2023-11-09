2024 Santa Barbara Summer Solstice theme is…”Flights of Fancy”

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The theme of Santa Barbara's 2024 Summer Solstice has been announced! The theme will be "Flights of Fancy" for the 50th Anniversary of the annual Santa Barbara summer celebration.

Executive Director Penny Little said, "Besides wings, birds, rockets, planes and other flying things, there’s fancy-dress. "Flights of Fancy" and your imagination can fly you anywhere.”

The first Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration started in 1974, fast forward 50 years and this year's theme is all about using your imagination to soar, according to organizers.

Board Member Amisha Zuber said, "With our 50th year around the bend, get yourself a’thinkin and dreamin’ early! Will you be a glowing Pheonix? Amelia Earhart in her plane? Will you create glowing butterfly wings or be dressed to the nines carrying a flight of champagne? Whatever it is that you conjure up, you can be!”

Narrowing down a theme for the 50th Summer Solstice Celebration included public input and a Theme Party and Fashion Show at Wylde Works. The theme committee considered over 100 entires eventually settling on a top four. The Program Committee arrived at a virtual unanimous decision choosing "Flights of Fancy" as the 2024 theme.

There's a Solstice Jubilee Kickoff Party on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 4-6 p.m. at Legacy Art on State Street in Santa Barbara.

For more information on the 2024 Santa Barbara Summer Solstice and all the events leading up to the big 50th Anniversary celebration you can visit the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice website.