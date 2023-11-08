“Bark Party” for dogs and their humans returns to Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – A block party for dogs and their human companions is returning to Isla Vista Wednesday afternoon.

Isla Vista Recreation and Parks District planned this "Bark Party" in an effort to create socializing opportunities for pet families and to connect them with free community resources from organizations including Pet House, C.A.R.E. 4 Paws, Lemos Pet Shop, Goleta Airport Pet Hospital, and Pet Smart.

Event highlights include games like "Scooby Says," gift card raffles, and an open "bone bar."

Pet owners are encouraged to dress up their fur babies in their finest attire.

The free event takes place from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Sueno Bark Park in Isla Vista.