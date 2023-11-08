Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

“Bark Party” for dogs and their humans returns to Isla Vista

Isla Vista Recreation and Parks District
today at 9:33 am
Published 9:27 am

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – A block party for dogs and their human companions is returning to Isla Vista Wednesday afternoon.

Isla Vista Recreation and Parks District planned this "Bark Party" in an effort to create socializing opportunities for pet families and to connect them with free community resources from organizations including Pet House, C.A.R.E. 4 Paws, Lemos Pet Shop, Goleta Airport Pet Hospital, and Pet Smart.

Event highlights include games like "Scooby Says," gift card raffles, and an open "bone bar."

Pet owners are encouraged to dress up their fur babies in their finest attire.

The free event takes place from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Sueno Bark Park in Isla Vista.

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

