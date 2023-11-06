Goleta kickstarts holiday season with new online business directory

GOLETA, Calif. — Now that the city of Goleta has released its free online business directory called Good Land Good Shopping, Anthony Estrella, owner of 9 Round Kickboxing, is hopeful that more people will discover and take advantage of everything his business has to offer.

“Everything shut down because of the pandemic. It really takes, you know, some grit, some deep down strains to really pull through that that type of situation,” said Estrella.

“Being able to be discoverable through the community here, we actually do change people's lives every day and 30 minutes. We make our members stronger physically and mentally. And this is something that's really near and dear to our hearts here at the studio is really helping people to become stronger, you know, and also work through whatever tough times they may be going through,” said Estrella.

Goleta’s Community Relations Manager Kelly Hoover said Good Land Good Shopping is encouraging the community to shop locally.

The free resource includes over 800 businesses located within Goleta, a map view to see where each business is located, and a search feature with filter options to easily pinpoint what you are looking for.

“You're going to discover services, restaurants, all sorts of things that you didn't know existed before. And maybe it's something that you've needed and your knives sharpened or something simple that maybe you didn't know about. And now you see that there is a service for that right here in Goleta,” said Goleta Community Relations Manager Kelly Hoover.

Business owners like Estrella have already customized their listings with a photo and additional links.

He said this directory is a huge win for everyone involved.

“The city's supporting the small businesses, the community supporting the small businesses. The small businesses are supporting the community and also supporting the city," said Estrella. "So it's a great relationship that we have."

The business directory can be found on the city’s website at www.goodlandshopping.com.