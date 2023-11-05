Man jumps from Cold Springs Bridge

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — A man jumped from the Cold Springs Arch Bridge on Highway 154 Sunday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol of Santa Barbara, they received a call at approximately 11:07 a.m. about a man standing in the middle of Cold Springs bridge just above Stagecoach Road.

CHP says, minutes later, the man jumped from the Hwy 154 bridge and was laying below on Stagecoach. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Coroner Bureau arrived to the scene just before 12:00 p.m. for the deceased body.

CHP say there was an abandoned vehicle near Paradise Road, but they could not confirm it belonged to the deceased person.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department also assisted CHP.

CHP blocked the Stagecoach Rd. entry going towards the Cold Springs Tavern as first responders arrived to the scene.

At this time, no further information was given about the deceased male and an investigation is underway.

This article will be updated as more information comes in.