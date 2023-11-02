Sansum Clinic achieves five-star “Elite Status” for high-quality and coordinated care

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Sansum Clinic was awarded five-star elite status by America's Physician Groups (APG). For 11 years in a row, Sansum Clinic has been recognized by the APG with this years honor being the highest ranking possible.

Kurt N. Ransohoff, MD, FACP, Sansum Clinic CEO & Chief Medical Officer, and former chair of the APG Board of Directors said, "We are excited to build on this success alongside our new partner, Sutter Health. We look forward to enacting our joint strategy to expand local access to care in a way that keeps our patients and caregivers at the center of everything we do."

APG said it takes into consideration population health management, health information technology, accountability and transparency, patient-centered care and advanced primary care.

Leading the way in nonprofit, high-quality, outpatient healthcare on the Central Coast, Sansum Clinic cares for more than 125, 000 patients per year with a team of highly-trained doctors and a dedicated staff ensuring competent medical care for residents of Santa Barbra and the Central Coast.