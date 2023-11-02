New investments will increase access to Health Care for low-income Californians

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – $144 million will be invested into 145 organizations and providers across California to expand health care access services for Medical-Cal members.

Governor Gavin Newsom and the Department of Health Care Services said they hope this investment will produce a more synchronized, person-centered and fair Medi-Cal system for Californians.

Local programs benefitting from this investment include: Santa Barbara County - Children's Hospital Los Angeles - Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County - Good Samaritan Shelter - Independent Living Resource Center, Inc - Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics - Sterling Hospitalist Medical Group - Wisdom Adult Day Partners, LLC.

Governor Newsom said, "Today’s investment breaks down barriers so more Californians can get the care and support they need, where they live and when they need it – leading to healthier lives and a healthier California.”