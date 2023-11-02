Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries announce Ghost story challenge winners

GOLETA, Calif. – The Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries announced this years winner of their Ghost Story Challenge.

Organizers said authors in middle school, high school and adults all contributed to the 119 entries who were required to write a 500-word spooky or funny Halloween themed story.

The winning middle school authors were: Hazel Chevitarese, Johnny Kump, Adeline Eliana Martinez, Griffin Rowles, Bruno Rakowski, and Lillian Paige Van Eyck.

The wining high school authors were: Emma Tesdahl, Adelina Kelley, Benke Sepulveda, and Sadie Godfrey.

The winning authors from the adult category were: Jennifer Gunner, Andrea Tufekcic, R.K. Jackson, and Celina Garcia.

Congratulations to all the winners, you can view the winning authors stories from all three categories by visiting the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries website .