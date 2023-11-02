Chumash Charity Golf Classic raises $135K for local charities

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. – For over 15 years the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians' annual golf tournament has raised over $2 million for local charities and nonprofits, this year was no different as the annual golf outing brought in $135,000.

Funds raised from the the tournament that took place in September at the River Course at Alisal Golf Course in Solvang will be divided evenly with the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter, Sansum Diabetes Research Institute in Santa Barbara and and Savie Health in Lompoc.

Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Kenneth Kahn said, "Our golf tournament is also a chance for our business partners and fellow tribes to spend time together on the golf course, building lasting relationships for a worthy cause.”