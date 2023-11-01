Santa Barbara City College students energized to transfer to top universities

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara City College students are one step closer to manifesting their dream university.

“Number one right now for me is UCLA. Of course, where yeah, you feel it. And then also U.T. Austin, either one, but end goal is UCLA law,” said SBCC student Elena Fuentes.

Wednesday afternoon students like Reemo Hooper got to meet with reps from more than 70 colleges and universities.

“It’s making it more tangible, you know? So, like, it's more energized for sure, but also more anxiety, more and more of all the emotions, you know, because just it's right here…It’s reminding me of what the future holds, what my next next stop is on this journey of wherever it may take you,” said SBCC student Reemo Hooper.

The event gave students an opportunity to learn about admissions requirements, academic programs, financial aid and scholarships, and housing.

“We have all the systems here today. We have the UCs that Cal states international out of state. So today our students are being very well informed of what they need to do when it comes to picking the universities that they're interested in,” said Transfer Achievement Program Counselor Jenny Erika Barco.

“For me, affordability is very important, quality of education, of course, but you can't get the quality education if you can't really afford it,” said SBCC student Elena Fuentes.

A lot of students are feeling the pressure to narrow down their top university.

"I want to go to the best university that offers also like the best film program. And I just have like this opportunity, one opportunity in my life,” said SBCC student Mathias Goeb.

SBCC’s University Transfer Center has programs like the University Transfer Academy and Transfer Achievement Program that help guide students through the transfer process.