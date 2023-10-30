Goleta gets its first zero-waste refill store

GOLETA, Calif. — Zero-waste refill stores are popping up all over Southern California, and Goleta just got its first one.

The new store is called Mission Refill, and it helps reduce single-use plastic consumption by allowing customers to bring their own containers to fill up on dozens of household goods.

Mission Refill offers products ranging from laundry detergent and essential oils to shampoo and sunscreen.

News Channel 3-12 will be speaking to the store owner on how the refill store works and how it is an important staple in the community.