Turf Renovation at Leadbetter Beach Park to begin October 23

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A major turf renovation project is set to begin on Oct. 23 at Leadbetter Beach.

The City Santa Barbara said, "The renovation includes regrading the grassy areas to create a safer, more even surface before addressing nutrient deficiencies in the soil and installing new turf. This will be the first turf renovation since the park was developed nearly 60 years ago in 1965."

The City of Santa Barbara also reported, "All grassy areas of the park, including picnic areas, will be closed, and temporary fencing will remain until the project is complete. Park users will be able to access the beach on either side of the turf area throughout the project."

The project is expected to last until January 2024 and will be paid for the America Rescue Plan Act which provides money for programs and services that were affected by the pandemic.

Parks Manager Simon Herera said, "This isn’t just landscaping, the community relies on these shared outdoor spaces to gather, relax, and play, and this kind of reinvestment ensures people can do those things comfortably and safely.”

