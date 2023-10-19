Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office asks community to “Keep it Local” for Halloween weekend in Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – "Keep it Local" is the message the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office wants spread to Isla Vista residents ahead of Halloween Weekend.

Station Lieutenant for the Isla Vista Foot Patrol station, Garrett TeSlaa said, “The Sheriff’s Office is looking forward to a safe and enjoyable Halloween weekend for Isla Vista residents. We’d like to encourage everyone to celebrate safely and ‘keep it local’ and remind everyone that existing laws – particularly those related to alcohol and noise remain in effect despite the holiday.”

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the ordinance "prohibits amplified or live music audible from a residence within the area bounded by, and including, El Colegio Road, Camino Majorca to Storke Road, Ocean Road to Stadium Road and the Pacific Ocean in the unincorporated area of Isla Vista."

The sheriff's office said the ordinance is in effect from Oct. 26 to Nov. 4 from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following day, and that it does not apply to permitted festivals or concerts.

"Violations of this ordinance is an infraction," said the sheriff's office.