Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara opens applications for 2024-25 school year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Applications for financial aid are currently being accepted by the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara for the 2024-25 academic year.

To apply or learn more information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.

Last year, the foundation handed out 1,864 scholarships worth nearly $7.2 million dollars in total.

The foundation said it considers financial aid needs, scholastic achievement and motivation when deciding on who receives a scholarship.

Scholarship Foundation President and CEO Melinda Cabrera said, "Our scholarships are increasingly important to students and families planning for college. Applicants who have questions or need assistance are encouraged to seek out our knowledgeable program advisors. They are an excellent resource for residents throughout the county."