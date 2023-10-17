Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office psychologist receives prestigious “40 Under Forty” award

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) awarded Dr. Cherylynn Lee of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office with the 2023 '40 Under Forty' award.

A press release from the Sheriff's Office said "Dr. Cherylynn Lee's leadership in the Mental Health Co-Response Program and her commitment to the well-being of her colleagues have been instrumental in fostering a stronger and more resilient law enforcement agency."

Sheriff Bill Brown said "She constantly strives to help our people and those we serve become stronger and better, and to improve our agency and our profession. We are very proud of her and especially pleased that the IACP selected her to receive one of its prestigious 2023 '40 Under Forty' awards."

