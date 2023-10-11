Bright Torches teams up with Santa Barbra Unified to show that Shakespeare is for everyone

SANTA BARBRA, Calif. – Santa Barbra Unified students will have the chance to learn about Shakespeare this week from Bright Torches, a foundation from the UK that aims to educate youth around the world about storytelling and performances centered around the works of Shakespeare.

The team of theater and education practitioners want to promote critical thinking and the power of imagination while making the experience fun, educational and interactive.

Bright Torch caters to all learning styles, bilingual students, and students with developmental disabilities.

Tom Davey, the founder of Bright Torches says, "All of our work builds talk in the classroom and pushes young people to think critically and share their ideas confidently with others. Shakespeare's stories are so powerful, and it's thrilling to be unleashing that power in classrooms, to explore timeless themes afresh, and to hear the thoughts and feelings of young people. Through all of our work, we hope to support teachers in providing a learning environment that has creativity and spontaneity at its heart."

For more information on this educational event, you can visit the Santa Barbra Education Foundation website.