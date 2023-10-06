Skip to Content
New bike path connecting Santa Barbara’s Westside to its Downtown area currently under construction

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A bike plan to connect the Santa Barbara’s Westside to the Downtown area is currently under construction.

Named the Westside Community Paseo, this was originally intended to be part of Santa Barbara’s master plan back in 2015.

Though some locals have opposed the nuisance that the construction may cause, others are hopeful it will reduce traffic in the area and make Santa Barbara more bike friendly.

The path is intended to make navigating around Santa Barbara by bike safer, more efficient, and more easily accessible to cyclists.

Mina Wahab

