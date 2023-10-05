Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Isla Vista Parks and Recreation Department to host “Back to School Night” party

Isla Vista Parks and Recreation Department
By
New
today at 11:54 am
Published 12:00 pm

ISLA VISTA, Calif.— School is back in session at UCSB. To kick off this new season of life, the Isla Vista Recreation and Parks District is partnering with the External Vice President of Public Affairs to throw a Back to School Night outdoor party.

This event will feature live music from Dead Set and Dawn Patrol, merchandise from local vendors, and food from Dank Bowls and other food trucks.

The festivities last from 5 pm to 8 pm. Admission is free.

For more from Mina, follow her on Twitter below:

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
Back to school events
isla vista
KEYT
Santa Barbara
ucsb

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content