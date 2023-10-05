Isla Vista Parks and Recreation Department to host “Back to School Night” party

ISLA VISTA, Calif.— School is back in session at UCSB. To kick off this new season of life, the Isla Vista Recreation and Parks District is partnering with the External Vice President of Public Affairs to throw a Back to School Night outdoor party.



This event will feature live music from Dead Set and Dawn Patrol, merchandise from local vendors, and food from Dank Bowls and other food trucks.



The festivities last from 5 pm to 8 pm. Admission is free.

