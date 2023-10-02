Fast food workers up and down the Central Coast celebrate recent increase in their minimum wage

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — Starting in April 2024, California’s minimum wage for fast-food workers will increase to $20 per hour.

That’s about a 25% increase from their average hourly wage in 2022 of $16.21.

Some fast food workers on the Central Coast see this as a major win.

This increase was addressed in Assembly Bill 1228, which also addresses working conditions for fast food employees, authorizing the Fast Food Council to develop proposals that improve the health and safety standards and training for workers.