Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara County’s LEAP collects diapers for local families, year-round

Ivania Montes/KEYT
By
Published 3:47 pm

GOLETA, Calif. - Central Coast nonprofit LEAP had a successful diaper drive in honor of National Diaper Need Awareness Week. 

According to the National Diaper Bank Network 2023 Diaper Check Survey, one in two families cannot afford enough diapers to keep their babies clean, dry, and healthy.

LEAP -- which stands for Learn Engage Advocate Partner -- opened its Diaper Bank in Santa Barbara County back in 2021. Since then, the nonprofit has distributed more than 100,000 diapers and wipes to families in the community.

This past week, LEAP exceeded its goal and fully stocked for their families.

"When babies don't have enough diapers, they are at greater risk for health issues," said Kara Shoemaker, Director of Development. "It also means they can't attend daycare which means parents have to stay home with their baby and miss out on work. Diaper need effects the whole family."

Old Town Coffee in Goleta joined in and set up a donation box in their store.

Click here If you'd like to donate.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Ivania Montes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content