Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

One805LIVE! concert kicks off at Kevin Costner’s estate in Summerland to help First Responders

ONE805
By
Published 10:15 am

SUMMERLAND, Calif. - One805 has announced supergroup Maroon 5 will be headlining the Fall One805LIVE! Festival.

The Fall One805LIVE! concert is considered One805’s flagship event, and will take place on the oceanside estate of Kevin and Christine Costner in Summerland.

Proceeds will go towards supporting First Responders throughout Santa Barbara County.

In addition to Maroon 5, the concert will feature a star-studded lineup of other artists.

Organizers believe this is an incredible opportunity to bring the community together to support local First Responders.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
community events
KEYT
one805
Santa Barbara
summerland

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content