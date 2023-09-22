One805LIVE! concert kicks off at Kevin Costner’s estate in Summerland to help First Responders

SUMMERLAND, Calif. - One805 has announced supergroup Maroon 5 will be headlining the Fall One805LIVE! Festival.

The Fall One805LIVE! concert is considered One805’s flagship event, and will take place on the oceanside estate of Kevin and Christine Costner in Summerland.

Proceeds will go towards supporting First Responders throughout Santa Barbara County.

In addition to Maroon 5, the concert will feature a star-studded lineup of other artists.

Organizers believe this is an incredible opportunity to bring the community together to support local First Responders.