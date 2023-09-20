Skip to Content
Roosevelt Elementary celebrates 100 years of educational legacy

Roosevelt Elementary
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Roosevelt Elementary School is celebrating 100 years of its educational legacy this year.

Each month, the school will hold assemblies devoted to a different decade from the 1920s to the 1990s.

It’s all leading up to the Centennial Celebration, set to take place at the end of the school year.

Community members, alumni, and staff are all invited to share memories from their time at Roosevelt.

The school encourages older alumni to submit photos and documents so they can store it as part of their historical archives.

Documents from those who attended during the 40s to the 60s are in high demand.

A Google Form to submit stories and photos is available here.

Roosevelt Elementary School
Santa Barbara

Mina Wahab

