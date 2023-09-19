New trees grow across neighborhoods in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Thanks to a $20,000 grant from Santa Barbara Beautiful, a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing Santa Barbara’s beauty, the Urban Forestry Program purchased 200 new street trees to grow across the city of Santa Barbara.

Leaders of the Urban Forestry Program said street trees provide a canopy, root structure and setting for important insect and bacterial life below the surface.

Street trees also provide benefits that promote sustainability and help alleviate environmental problems.

“Planting efforts will focus primarily on the Oak Park and lower Eastside neighborhoods, as these have been identified as having the greatest number of vacant planting sites," said Nathan Slack, City of Santa Barbara Urban Forest Superintendent. "Specific tree species will be determined by the City’s official Street Tree Designation List."

Extra attention will be given in the first two to three years to ensure the survival of the young trees after transplanting.

"Residents outside the planned planting areas who have the means to water a new street tree are encouraged to contact our office to request a tree be planted," said Slack. "We have the capacity to plant more trees if residents can assist with watering."

The public can also support Santa Barbara Beautiful’s ongoing tree-planting efforts by making a direct donation or participating in the Commemorative Tree Program.