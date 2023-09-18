Independent Living Resource Center hires new advocate to serve youths with disabilities in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Independent Living Resource Center, a Santa Barbara organization dedicated to promoting independent living for individuals with disabilities, is expanding its services for youths.

The center is hiring a new advocate that will help dozens of youths in need of their services.

The transition from school to independent adulthood can be challenging for youth with disabilities.

The program provides a range of services at no cost to participants, including housing navigation, pre-employment services, peer support, money management and more.

Thanks to a $100,000 grant from the Women's Fund of Santa Barbara the organization will be able to expand for its Independent Living Support for Youth with Disabilities program.

With this grant, the agency will be able to serve 45 youths with disabilities for free.

The grant provides funding for a full-time youth advocate to assist 45 youth with disabilities in developing independent living skills.

The youth advocate will be able to help participants overcome barriers and pursue productive, rewarding lives.

Each young person receives an individualized plan that includes clear steps to meet their self-identified goals related to education, employment, and independent living.

The organization hopes to continue promoting full accessibility for individuals with disabilities through advocacy, education, and action.

The resource center has been supporting individuals with disabilities for 46 years.

For more information on the Independent Living Resource Center visit: www.ilrc-trico.org.