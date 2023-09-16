Granada Theatre hosts Legends Gala in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The historic Granada Theatre hosted its 7th Legends Gala on Saturday night.

The 2023 honorees include philanthropists Brooks and Kate Firestone , Ensemble Theatre Company at the New Vic and artist Fannie Flag.

All the honorees are credited with advancing and illuminating performing arts in a significant way.

Instead of sitting in the Granada auditorium guests sat on stage and enjoyed a gourmet dinner .

For more information about upcoming events at the theatre visit https://www.granadasb.org