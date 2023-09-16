Skip to Content
Granada Theatre hosts Legends Gala in Santa Barbara

Granada honors legends at annual gala
today at 10:39 pm
Published 9:29 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The historic Granada Theatre hosted its 7th Legends Gala on Saturday night.

The 2023 honorees include philanthropists Brooks and Kate Firestone , Ensemble Theatre Company at the New Vic and artist Fannie Flag.

All the honorees are credited with advancing and illuminating performing arts in a significant way.

Instead of sitting in the Granada auditorium guests sat on stage and enjoyed a gourmet dinner .

For more information about upcoming events at the theatre visit https://www.granadasb.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12.

