Residents safe following gunshots and fire in Oxnard

today at 6:37 pm
OXNARD, Calif.— A call about a fire and gunshots led to a large police response in Oxnard this morning.
 
Oxnard Fire received a call for a structure fire around 8:40 AM Monday morning. 
 
When crews made it to the apartment complex on Ketch Avenue, they heard gunshots, but no sign of a building fire.
 
“The first in fire captain heard the shots backed out of the building, reported nothing showing for the structure fire element,” said Battalion Chief of the City of Oxnard Fire Department Mike McCaslin.
 
Police say some items were set on fire and shots were fired, but nobody was hurt.
 
After making contact with the tenant from the balcony, officers took the man into custody. 
 
"So he's been evaluated for being under the influence of a controlled substance and at minimum, he's being charged with discharging a firearm for a weapon in the apartment complex and setting an item on fire,” said Oxnard Police Department Commander Luis McArthur.
 
Police say the gunshots were fired into the ceiling,  and not toward the units below.
 
One neighbor we spoke with says this was a cry for help and believes there was no malicious intent.
 
Another resident shared what he saw on his way to school:
 
“He was actually arrested and he came through here, put on one of the cop cars and then put in an ambulance and taken off,” said Jaron Pohlman, who lives in Oxnard.
 
Some residents were evacuated and others were told to shelter in place for a couple of hours.
 

