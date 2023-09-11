Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Alpha Resource Center gets $140,000 for upgrades

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
By
Published 7:50 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Alpha Resource Center in Santa Barbara is improving the safety and comfort for clients with disabilities.

Serving as an area where those with disabilities can gather for various activities, the facility has been less than ideal – especially on hot days. 

That’s because the building had no air conditioner, making it difficult for clients to have fun, until now. 

Furthermore, the location of the facility has made it challenging to maintain indoor temperatures below the state licensing requirement of 85 degrees, making air conditioning a crucial addition.

However, thanks to a $140,000 grant from the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara, the agency received new air conditioning units, as well as six automated doors.

Clients at the Alpha Resource Center hope to do more activities indoors thanks to the new air conditioning units made possible by this fund.

For more on this story, tune in to News Channel 3-12 today starting at 4:00 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
Alpha Resource Center
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content