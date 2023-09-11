Alpha Resource Center gets $140,000 for upgrades

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Alpha Resource Center in Santa Barbara is improving the safety and comfort for clients with disabilities.

Serving as an area where those with disabilities can gather for various activities, the facility has been less than ideal – especially on hot days.

That’s because the building had no air conditioner, making it difficult for clients to have fun, until now.

Furthermore, the location of the facility has made it challenging to maintain indoor temperatures below the state licensing requirement of 85 degrees, making air conditioning a crucial addition.

However, thanks to a $140,000 grant from the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara, the agency received new air conditioning units, as well as six automated doors.

Clients at the Alpha Resource Center hope to do more activities indoors thanks to the new air conditioning units made possible by this fund.

