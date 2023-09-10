Local nonprofits Shelter Box and Direct Relief monitor Morocco quake recovery needs

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.-The nonprofits Shelter Box and Direct Relief are both monitoring the situation in Morocco and they are prepared to provide assistance in different ways following the deadly earthquake in Morocco.

Shelter Box provides emergency shelter, tools and supplies to families displaced by disasters.

Direct Relief works to make sure doctors and nurses get the medicine and medical supplies they need they need.

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake has killed more than 2,000 people on Friday night.

It was centered in the Atlas mountain range near Marrakesh.

To donate visit https://wwe.shelterboxusa.org or https://www.directrelief.org