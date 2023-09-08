Santa Barbara Humane kicks off first ever gala fundraiser

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Humane is getting ready for its first ever gala, open to the community.

"Fundraising for an important mission is critical and this is one amazing way for people to get involved with our organization and make a difference in our community," said campaign director Amanda Allen of Santa Barbara Humane.

Organizers of the gala said this will mark the largest fundraiser ever put on by one of the oldest animal welfare organizations in the country.

"We are and want everybody to understand that we are your nonprofit community pet resource we’ve been around for 136 years in Santa Barbara," said Allen.

Organizers want the gala to serve as a chance to bring awareness to some of the agency’s latest programs and services for pet owners.

"To talk about all of the wonderful program veterinary services, our adoption and our dog training and to get support for our programs," said Allen.

The Galla is open to anyone in the community and organizers are projecting 200 guests.

"This is a critical way to support the organization and make a huge difference and will make all of the difference for the pets and our people here," said Allen.

The Venetian themed gala will include dinner, cocktails, a silent auction, a live auction and more.

Proceeds will go towards helping animals and the people who love them.

“We want people to walk away saying oh my goodness I didn’t know that about Santa Barbara Humane and get excited and tell their friends," said chief philanthropy officer Paige Van Tu.

The Santa Barbara Humane gala is Saturday evening at the Hilton Beachfront Santa Barbara.