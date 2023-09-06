Santa Barbara Knitting Club provides knots of love to nonprofit organization

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – For the first time since pre-COVID, a recreational club for seniors is gaining momentum in Santa Barbara.

Organized by the Santa Barbara Parks and Rec Department, members of the Knitting Club believe it’s a great way for seniors to make friends while working on their knitting skills.

Members are not only sharing in the fun of knitting, they’re also contributing to a nonprofit organization.

The Unity Shoppe donates yarn to the group.

In turn, final projects are then donated back to the Unity Shoppe for distribution to those in need.

Members of the Knitting Club hope more people will join them at the West Side Neighborhood Center.

Directors of the Parks and Rec Department said programs like this are the heart of why they have neighborhood centers.

The city aims to give people a space to learn, grow, and make connections with others in the community.