No temporary parking restrictions for Isla Vista Halloween 2023

GOLETA, Calif. – The Goleta City Council voted unanimously to not implement temporary on-street parking restrictions for Isla Vista Halloween this year.

Jaime Valdez, Goleta's Neighborhood Services Director, told city council members that the popularity of the Halloween event in Isla Vista has gone down over the years according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office reported that fewer than five parking tickets were issued in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

City Staff supported the Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Committee's recommendation to continue temporary on-street parking restrictions for Deltopia events but not for Isla Vista Halloween 2023.

Since at least 2014, the city has implemented temporary on-street parking restrictions during Halloween. Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte expressed during Tuesday night's meeting that she was struggling with the decision to suspend the annual program.

"I don't want to go backwards, but maybe it's not needed anymore," said Perottee. "But it sure has been successful."

It will cost the city about $2,000 to notify about 1,500 addresses about council's decision via mail according to Valdez. By not implementing restrictions for Halloween this year, the city expects to save $12,500 for Fiscal Year 2023-24.

Valdez told council members that the Sheriff's Office is planning to increase staffing during the Halloween event this year before council took a vote.

Council Member Kyle Richards asked city staff to make sure community partners like the Camino Real Marketplace and Grove Park be made aware of the council's decision. Council Member James Kyriaco also asked that the Isla Vista Community Services District and Recreation and Park District also be informed.

In past years, the Camino Real Marketplace has put out signs during the Halloween weekend deterring cars from parking overnight. Valdez said they have not heard from the shopping center if they will do that this year.

Valdez said the city council will be given an update next year on the outcome of suspending the annual Halloween parking restriction program this year.

If the city council voted to implement temporary parking restrictions, they would have been in place the weekend before Halloween, which is on a Tuesday this year.