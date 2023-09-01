Show off your spooky story: local libraries host 2023 Ghost Story Challenge

GOLETA, Calif. – Everybody scream! Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries call all wicked writers to participate in the 2023 Ghost Story Challenge.

Starting September 1st, all local writers are invited to submit their own spooky stories. The challenge is organized into three age groups– Adult (18+), High School (9th-12th grade), and Middle School (6th-8th grade).

Requirements for the piece include providing an original story in 500 words or less that is either scary or mysterious. The story must also involve the supernatural.

Craig Clevenger, author of "The Contortionist's Handbook", "Dermaphoria", and "Mother Howl" said, "The Ghost Story Challenge celebrates the craft and imagination involved in writing a story, as well as the thrill experienced for the reader. We hope the short format encourages novice writers to give it a try – and also tests the skills of the more experienced."

Story submissions should be emailed to GoletaValleyLibrary@cityofgoleta.org. All writing should be pasted in the body of an email– not an attachment. Title the subject line "GHOST STORY". Additionally, include your full name, phone number, age category, and school (if you are a student).

September 30 by 5 p.m. is the deadline to submit stories. A panel of professionals will judge the entries, and winners will be announced on October 26th.

Submissions will be made available for the public with the permission of the authors. Adult prize categories include: Scariest, Best Plot, Most Original, Writer’s Craft, and Best Overall. Teen prize categories include the above and two additional categories– Best Dialogue and Best Setting. Prizes include horror genre books, including some signed by the judges, gift certificates and more.