Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network: Saving the California Condor

SBWCN
By
today at 11:51 am
Published 10:54 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network and the Santa Barbara Zoo are bringing awareness to an endangered species.

With a wingspan of 9.5 feet, the California condor is on the brink of extinction.

At one point, the world population totaled just 22 of these birds.

In an effort to save the California Condor, the wildlife care network is partnering with the local zoo at its next Wild Talks lecture this week.

This is a chance for the community to learn about the condor’s captivating history, their current status, and the California Condor Recovery Program.

Organizers of this lecture believe the condor represents a beacon of hope for conservation efforts.

The zoo's flock is currently at its largest size with six of these big birds.

Wild Talks: Saving the California Condor is happening at the Museum of Natural History Fleischmann Auditorium on Aug. 30 frpm 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

For more information, visit: https://www.sbwcn.org/events/wild-talks-condors.

California Condor
Santa Barbara

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12.

