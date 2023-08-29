Dog days of Summer pose increased risk to pets

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.— Scorching hot temperatures pose a huge risk to our four legged furry friends.

Panting, excessive thirst, difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, and collapse are just a few of the telltale signs of overheating in our pets.

“If I'm hiking with her, she'll start to pant and then kind of look for shade. So it's kind of my warning signs that I look out for her. I just see what she's trying to tell me… Drooling. I feel like she drools a lot,” said Natalie Baker from Carpinteria, who is a dog mom to two German Shepherds.

With Tuesday’s excessive heat warning in effect, animal experts are urging dog owners to be extra cautious.

“They can get temperatures up to 106 very quickly. And then they collapse. And if they don't get cooled down, they can die,” said Animal Medical Clinic Veterinarian Dr. Scott Smith.

According to PETA, more than twice as many dogs and cats died from heat-related causes this year than any other year on record.

PETA reports 133 heat related deaths and 497 rescues nationally for this year alone.

“The asphalt is very hot so their feet can burn with very minimal contact. They can overheat, especially our squishy face dogs like Bulldogs and French Bulldogs,” said Santa Barbara Humane’s Director of Shelter Services Sandy Simmons.

Sandy Simmons says to walk dogs early in the morning and later in the evening to avoid the afternoon heat.

For dogs that require a lot of exercise throughout the day, there are always workarounds.

“You can stimulate their brain with puzzle toys, Kongs, frozen treats, anything to keep them cool and entertained during this time until it cools down and you can get them out for a run or walk,” said Simmons.

If you choose to take your dog outside for shorter intervals, make sure to provide plenty of water and shade.

And never ever leave dogs in a parked vehicle on hot days even if the windows are rolled down.