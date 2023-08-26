Pride at the Beach celebrates LGBTQ+ community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Pride at the Beach takes pride in making everyone feel welcome.

"This is so important for all of us because it give us the security and the sense of community that we need especially for us to share this with future generations because they need to know it is okay to be who they are and they are loved, " said Daniel Del Valle.

Pacific Pride Foundation Executive Director Kristin Flickinger said the festival comes at an important time.

"I think that right now is an especially important time for LGBTQ plus folks and their allies to be getting together and celebrating when our community is under attack," said Flickinger, "It's important to draw close, support each other, and enjoy as much of the world and life as we can."

This Pacific Pride Festival held at the Chase Palm Park Field in Santa Barbara gave people a chance to meet all kinds of people including Angel City Football Club members to drag performers.

"These performers don't just perform in Pride. They perform everywhere. We have regular jobs, we have, you kno, all these things happen in our lives regularly, that's why it's so important to get this space to just have some fun, " said Cooper the Queen.

The Gays Men's Choir performed, and has been making the rounds at other local festivals.

"Santa Barbara Pride, like the other prides is a celebration of love and acceptance and just being able to be your true self, " said Amadeus, "It's really, I don't know. Really respectful and I like the vibes here and I have not come across any exes of mine, that was my biggest fear!"

Organizers hope the inclusive feelings will last all year.