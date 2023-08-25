Skip to Content
Unarmed Minuteman III test scheduled for night of September 5 through morning of September 6

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – An operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled from 11:47 p.m. on Sep. 5 through 5:47 a.m. on Sep. 6 from North Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test is to demonstrate the readiness of U. S. nuclear forces and the effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent detail Air Force Global Strike Command.

According to Air Force Global Strike Command, the test is part of routine testing and was scheduled years in advance.

In accordance with standard procedures for these tests, the United States has transmitted a pre-launch notification pursuant to the Hague Code of Conduct and notified the Russian government in advance in accordance with the United States existing bilateral obligations.

