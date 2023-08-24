Finch and Fork visits with the Morning Team ahead of a jam-packed Labor Day weekend

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Labor Day weekend can be a chance for the amateur chefs among your family and friends to test out their latest attempts or for tried and true dishes that everybody loves, but if you want to leave it to the professionals, check out Finch & Fork at Kimpton Canary's special rooftop events all weekend!

Executive Chef Nathan Lingle joined your NewsChannel's Morning Team Thursday morning to tell us all about it.

The Labor Day events kick off with a Labor Day Rooftop Party on Saturday, Sep. 2 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the roof of Kimpton Canary featuring Valmar Records and Uncle Uncle.

Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite in advance and $15 at the door.

On Sunday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Finch and Fork will feature a Sip N' Swirl alongside Fess Parker Winery. Tickets are $25 and include charcuterie and cheese, wine tasting, and live music with Lindsay Marie.

Sunday will also feature, 'Raise the Roof for Maui', a fundraiser for those impacted by wildfires in Maui from 5 to 7 p.m.

For Monday, Labor Day itself, from noon to 4 p.m. there will be a 'Sun's Out Buns Out' rooftop BBQ with live music.

All of these events can be found on the Finch and Fork page on Eventbrite or you can go to www.finchandforkrestaurant.com.