The largest fire of the season hits Santa Barbara County

NEW CUYAMA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire held a meeting on Sunday afternoon with New Cuyama Plant Fire community members to offer support and aid from the American Red Cross.

The Plant Fire that hit New Cuyama on Saturday afternoon has been one of the largest in Santa Barbara County this fire season, burning 5,464 acres.

The fire is now 60% contained, Highway 166 reopened, and all evacuation orders are now lifted.

On Saturday night, the community came together to help one another.

Some people left their homes, stayed with loved ones and others were offered to stay at the local Buckhorn restaurant.

