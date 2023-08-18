State Office of Historic Preservation awards City of Santa Barbara one of six $40,000 grants

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara joins five other cities in California to receive $240,000 in federal grants to support local historic preservation efforts.

The six $40,000 grants were distributed by the California State Parks' Office of Historic Preservation through its Certified Local Government program.

The City of Santa Barbara was mentioned for its efforts during the 2021-2022 grant cycle for successfully completing a historic context statement and receiving the 2023 California Preservation Foundation "Preservation Design Award for Cultural Resource Studies" award for its efforts.

This new grant for the City has been designated to develop archaeological resources planning guidelines.

The full list of California cities receiving grants are below: