Community at the center of Goleta’s Annual Dam Dinner

GOLETA, Calif - The City of Goleta is preparing for its annual "Goleta Dam Dinner" on Saturday, August 19.

Local groups and businesses help put on the family friendly event at Lake Los Carneros Dam.

Devereux California spent more than six weeks making more than 50 succulent centerpieces for the dinner. The behavioral health organization has a 2,000 square foot greenhouse in Goleta that allows adults with a disabilities the opportunity to learn horticultural skills, while acquiring job skills, and customer service training.

"I put some seeds in there, said David Riceman, a participant in the program. "Sometimes I water the plants when they get hot."

Santa Cruz Market in Goleta donated the succulents to the group. Those attending the dinner will have an opportunity to take home one of the center pieces.

Local catering company, AR Catering's food truck will be serving up chicken, pulled pork, and macaroni & cheese and for desert, attendees can purchase a popsicle from Dave's Drip House. The city says those attending can also bring their own dinner and drinks.

Tables and chairs will be set up to take in the views while the local bluegrass group, the Salt Martians, will perform.

“What I really love about the Dam Dinner is that there’s no agenda. It’s just breaking bread with your neighbors and sharing time with your community," said Goleta's Mayor Paula Perotte in a press release.

The Dam Dinner starts at 4 p.m. at 304 N. Los Carneros Road and will end at 7 p.m.

Goleta's Emergency Services Coordinator Micheal Baris said the impacts of Hurricane Hilary are expected to be felt on Sunday, but attendees are advised to still wear walking shoes and bring a jacket.