Typewriter poet strikes a chord with strangers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— A local artist is making a big difference one letter at a time.

Typewriter poet Simon Kiefer is fostering connection through his writing.

As he strikes each key on the typewriter, strangers strike up conversations with him.

These conversations range from questions about the magic of the typewriter to heartfelt conversations regarding major life transitions.

“Total strangers come up to me and they bare their heart to me. And they are looking for some kind of of expression of what it is that they're feeling. And many cases, it could be anxiety about change coming up. And they would just like to be reassured that it's all going to be okay,” said Kiefer, who teaches writing to UCSB students as a guest instructor.

Whether you’re enduring the heartache of grief or embarking on a new chapter of life, you can find a friend in Kiefer and comfort in his poetry every Tuesday on State Street in Downtown Santa Barbara.