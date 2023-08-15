Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

UCSB unleashes research on Covid-sniffing dogs

Mina Wahab
By
today at 7:50 pm
Published 7:47 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Dogs are considered man’s best friend, but can these furry companions also be man’s best doctor?

We spoke to UCSB Professor Tommy Dickey, who has some surprising findings.

From alerting owners to potential intruders to sensing impending disasters, the power of a dog cannot be overstated. 
 
“Dogs already have the ability to like know when like an owner is about to have a seizure or they can detect like if an earthquake is about to happen. Like there's a lot of things that they can detect naturally that we don't are not necessarily privy to before they are,” says dog owner Jessica McGuire.
 
You can add disease detection to the list.
 
According to peer reviewed research by UC Santa Barbara Professor Tommy Dickey, medical scent dogs are an effective way to screen people for Covid-19.
 
“One of the investigators from Columbia came out and said that our PCR is no longer the gold standard. It's the dog. Yeah, that's shocking,” said UCSB Professor Tommy Dickey.
 
Dogs trained to detect the Covid 19 virus and its variants are able to do so in seconds and with the same level of accuracy as a PCR test. 
 
Researchers say faster detection can stop the spread of the virus, and save lives.
 
“The diseases increase when they're in a population basically exponentially. So the longer the wait is between your test and your result, that that's a latent period. During that time you're running around spreading COVID and you don't know it, the dogs with a direct sniff will be done in seconds,” said Dickey.
 
The dogs also have the ability to differentiate between different strains of the virus itself, and even different illnesses. 
 
Professor Dickey says this research has the ability to revolutionize the medical industry.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content